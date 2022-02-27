Carnival postpones FGTS withdrawals, INSS retirement and unemployment insurance – 02/27/2022 – Market

Caixa Econômica Federal reported that the bank holiday of Carnival interrupted the payments of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) and unemployment insurance. The INSS (National Social Security Institute) payment schedule is also interrupted during Carnival, on dates when there are no banking hours.

According to Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), bank branches across the country will be closed this Monday (February 28) and Tuesday (March 1), without working hours. Operations return to normal on Ash Wednesday (March 2) at noon.

The FGTS and unemployment insurance amounts will be released on Ash Wednesday (2). In the case of the INSS, part of the benefits of up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,212) was released between the 21st and 25th of February. With the interruption, deposits will resume on Thursday (3), when payments also begin for policyholders who earn above the minimum wage. The INSS payroll has 36 million beneficiaries across the country.

The FGTS birthday loot will be released from this Wednesday (2) for workers born in March. The deadline for withdrawing the amounts for these beneficiaries ends on May 31. The withdrawal can be made from the first working day of the worker’s birth month to the last working day of the following month.

The adhesion to the birthday withdrawal, intended for workers who chose to withdraw a part of the total amount of their FGTS annually, can be done until the last working day of the month of birth and guarantees receipt from the same year, but excludes the possibility of full withdrawal of the FGTS in case of dismissal without just cause (payment of the 40% fine is maintained).

2022 Birthday Loot Calendar

born in Start of payment Final date to withdraw the amount

January jan/03 31/mar

February 01/feb april 29

March 02/mar May 31

April apr/01 30/jun

May May 02 July 29

June 01/jun aug 31

July July 01 30/sep

August aug/01 31/Oct

September sep/01 nov/30

October 03/Oct 30/dec

November nov/01 31/Jan/2023

December dec/01 28/Feb/2023







The subscription to the annual withdrawal can be made on the FGTS website and application and at all Caixas service points, such as branches and ATMs.

Annual FGTS withdrawal amount

The amount receivable varies depending on the total balance in the worker’s Fund accounts. Look:

FGTS balance (in BRL) Aliquot Additional installment (in BRL)

up to 500 50% –

From 500.01 to 1,000 40% 50

From 1,000.01 to 5,000 30% 150

From 5,000.01 to 10,000 20% 650

From 10000.01 to 15,000 15% 1,150

From 15,000.01 to 20,000 10% 1,900

Above 20,000.01 5% 2,900







Unemployment insurance

Unemployment insurance will be paid again on Ash Wednesday and varies from BRL 1,212 to BRL 2,106.08, according to the previous average salary.

AVERAGE SALARY RANGES INSTALLMENT VALUE

Up to BRL 1,858.17 Multiply the average salary by 0.8

From BRL 1,858.18 to BRL 3,097.26 Anything that exceeds BRL 1,858.17 is multiplied by 0.5 and added to BRL 1,486.53

Above BRL 3,097.26 Invariable installment of BRL 2,106.08







Source: Ministry of Labor and Employment

Three to five installments of the amounts are paid to professionals dismissed without just cause, who received salaries in 12 of the 18 months prior to the date of dismissal, in case of requesting the benefit for the first time. The aid is paid to individuals and legal entities, such as service providers who received monthly salaries.

Unemployment insurance must be requested on the Ministry of Labor’s Emprega Brasil portal, from 7 to 120 days after dismissal, for workers who worked with a formal contract, and from 7 to 90 days, in the case of domestic workers.

INSS payments

This Thursday (3) the INSS resumes payments for policyholders who earn the minimum wage and also begins releases for those who earn above the floor. Deposits close on March 9. See the full calendar below.

INSS CALENDAR FOR THOSE EARNING UP TO THE MINIMUM WAGE

End of benefit deposit date

1 02/21

two 02/22

3 02/23

4 02/24

5 02/25

6 03/03

7 04/03

8 03/07

9 03/08

0 03/09







INSS CALENDAR FOR THOSE EARNING ABOVE THE MINIMUM WAGE