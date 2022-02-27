Check out a guide to save on shopping and maintain a healthy diet – 02/27/2022

Talking about healthy eating without mentioning economy is strange, it’s not possible. And when we talk about it, the first thought that comes to mind is that it is expensive. Of course, if we identify food based on packages and packages, it will, in fact, be expensive. Practical but unsustainable.

Among the paradigms of healthy eating, there is the question: why can’t rice, but rice crackers can?

If you’ve ever questioned this, you’ve probably already understood that the “fads” that surround healthy eating are responsible for making it have this image of not being cheap, excluding many food groups that are important and are the basis of food and nutrition. .

On the other hand, they include items that, in addition to being processed and ultra-processed, make the diet poor in nutrients, even with the healthy label — usually being added with synthetic nutrients (enriched with vitamins and minerals).

It would be much simpler and more practical if the population understood that in order to obtain these vitamins and minerals in a natural and complete way, the best way is to consume whole, natural and even low-calorie foods.

Here, I emphasize the value of the calorie because unfortunately, nowadays, food has become the target of basic calculations of the amount of carbohydrates, proteins and fats in food — even for those who do not understand food and nutrition. In this way, dangerously excluding all other components that involve the nutrition of an individual.

For those who want to be healthier through food, I’ve separated a practical and simple guide, easy to put in the routine, without having to open your pocket more for it.

1. Make a simple calculation

How much of your salary or your family’s monthly income is spent on food? Without knowing how much per month you have set aside for food, for food — at home, delivery, market or restaurants —, you won’t be able to establish a spending rhythm.

Without this, it will not be possible to understand whether you are investing much more of your money in food and expensive items that may or may not be making you sick.

Let’s assume that from your income, you identify 30% of the total investment in food, around R$ 500.00. From this amount, you must separate what will be for restaurants, snacks, delivery and what is a market, fair, lunch box, etc. By understanding where your money is going, you’ll be able to better match your options.

2. Go to the fair

Set aside a day of the week, a moment of your day, to go to the fair, whether in the neighborhood or the supermarket fair and compare: 1 package of biscuits fit gluten-free has a value greater than 1 kg of seasonal fruit.

Seasonal food will always be more affordable, as it has high production. And these are exactly what we should always look for. In addition, they are ‘at the peak’ of nutrients, that is, naturally ‘ready’ for consumption. Invest, then, in a trip to the market to discover the foods that will be fresh, at an adequate price, and buy for a maximum of 5 days. This prevents food waste and losses from spoiling in the fridge.

3. Discover other food sources

Replacing consumed foods with other options can be a good way to save money and stay well fed. Grains can be constantly changed, but this requires more time a day for preparation, cooking, and then eating. Cooking your own food is another inexpensive investment you should start making—and today.

4. Prepare your meals as much as possible

As I said earlier, it’s amazing how engaging with the act of eating improves your perception of healthy, complete and tasty food. You know what you’re eating, you know what’s there, you know how it was made, and you know how much you’ve invested in it, especially financially, so you avoid waste and exaggeration.

Opening the food package and simply chewing and swallowing is the greatest distance an individual can take from a balanced and healthy diet. It is worth remembering that all world organizations in health and food matters defend fresh, healthy, minimally processed and in natura food.

5. Use as much of the food as possible

Peels, stems, seeds, leaves, fruits… parts that you would throw away, but that can be inserted at other times and recipes helping to nutritionally enrich your meals, without the need to synthetically add vitamins and minerals. It’s all in your fruit bowl.

For this guide to work, of course, it must involve the individual, that is, you must invest time, patience, and a willingness to get involved with the process. Create recipes (use the recipes here from my #Chefffunctional column), go to the fair more, learn more about the foods in your region, find out who has homemade products to sell, avoid so much packaging.

This is the best investment (and real savings) you can make in your health.