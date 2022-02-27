Check out BMW’s electric car launches in Brazil in 2022

The BMW Group announced a novelty that it called an “electric offensive” for the Brazilian market. In this sense, check now what will be the BMW electric cars in Brazil in 2022. In total, the manufacturer will have five electric cars on sale in the country by the end of this year.

Read more: Check out the 10 best-selling used cars of January

BMW electric cars for sale in Brazil in 2022

The company confirmed the arrival of the BMW iX3 model in Brazil in the first half of this year. With this, the car will join the iX, i4, i3 and MINI Cooper SE. Therefore, these will be the five models with 100% electric motorization of the brand for sale in the country.

According to Aksel Krieger, CEO and President of the BMW Brazil Group, the company is committed to always innovating and bringing current global technologies to the Brazilian customer. In addition, he reported that they will continue to seek news for the BMW Group Brazil brands.

Details about the iX3

The BMW iX3 model unites the SAV platform of the BMW X3 in combination with the fifth generation of eDrive technology. This makes it possible to electrify the car and provide efficiency, with a maximum range of up to 460 km (WLTP cycle).

As for power, it is 286 hp (210 kW), with maximum torque that reaches 400 Nm and is delivered through the brand’s typical rear-wheel drive and allows acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in just 6.8 seconds. These characteristics made the model have 37,939 units sold around the world last year.

Loading

The vehicle’s maximum speed is 180 km/h and the battery has 74 kWh. Regarding charging, in just over 30 minutes it is possible to recharge from 10% to 80% at fast charging stations. On the other hand, at home, the iX3 can be 100% charged in less than 8 hours via the BMW Wallbox (11 kW).

Anyway, among the BMW electric cars for sale in the country, the BMW i3 and MINI Cooper SE are the only ones already available for purchase. On the other hand, the BWM iX is on pre-sale, while the BMW i4 and BMW iX3 models still do not have a date set for their launch in the Brazilian market.