Check the result of Mega-Sena 2458; prize is BRL 49 million

posted on 02/26/2022 20:08 / updated on 02/26/2022 20:31



(credit: Caixa/Youtube/Reproduction)

On Saturday night (2/19), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled six lotteries: Mega-Sena contests 2458; 2459 of Lotofácil; 5791 of Quina; 1754 of Timemania; 2340 of the Double Seine; and 573 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega Sena



With a predicted prize of R$ 49.7 million for those who guess the six scores, the Mega-Sena had the following scores drawn: 44-47-15-40-51-45.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 2.1 million, had the following numbers drawn: 54-65-30-21-58.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 26-06-29-22-30-24-13-. Lucky month is July.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 42-41-30-47-44-14 in the first draw; and 18-41-02-19-21-04 in the second. The predicted prize was BRL 8.8 million for the first draw and BRL 158,000 for the second.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 3.5 million, presented the following result: 15-40-02-68-25-48-21. The team at heart is Vila Nova, from Minas Gerais.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 03-01-23-18-19-21-05-20-06-25-14-15 -17-12.

