check your level and see how to go up

Many Brazilians were excited about the possibility of having “forgotten” values ​​lost in financial institutions, after all, the Central Bank (BC) announced that the expectation is that there will be R$ 8 billion to be returned to 28 million individuals and companies. However, to have access to this amount, it is necessary to have a registration on “Gov.br” and be in the silver or gold category.

The registration on “Gov.br” is used to check SUS data, request a PIS withdrawal certificate and obtain a vaccination certificate, among other functions.

How to level up “Gov.br” and access BC information

queries to system “Receivables” were reopened on February 14th. By accessing the system, it is possible to know if there are values ​​forgotten in banks by individuals or legal entities.

However, to have access to the money, the citizen must return to the site “Amounts Receivable” on the scheduled day and time and log in with the portal password gov.br. See now how to register and increase your level:

go to the website gov.br ;

Log in with your CPF and password;

Go to the “Privacy” option on the left side;

Select “Manage Trust Seal List”;

Click on the blue “Authorize” button at the bottom of the page;

Afterwards, the information will be processed and you will be forwarded to a page that will list the trusts you already have, as well as talk about how you can acquire the others related to the silver and gold levels. The page may take a little longer to load.

Bronze level

To gain access to the simplest modality, bronze, simply register at gov.br. It does not require a password or biometrics, so it is not allowed for the “Amounts Receivable”.

Levels to access BC “Amounts Receivable”

The user who wants to access the “Amounts Receivable” system will need to reach the Silver or Gold level.

To achieve Silver Level, the following reliabilities are required:

Registration via Sigepe – database of public servants of the Union; Registration via biometric validation – validated by Facial Biometrics (Denatran); Registration via Internet Banking – Banco do Brasil, Banrisul, Bradesco, Caixa Econômica, Banco de Brasília, Sicoob and Santander.

To reach Gold level, the user needs to enable the reliabilities listed below:

Registration via biometric validation – Facial Biometrics at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) counter; Registration via digital certificate – validation and authentication compatible with the specifications of the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure (ICP-BRASIL).

Image: monticello / Shutterstock.com