Chery Tiggo 5x Pro will have new flex hybrid version still in 2022 | cars

disclosure Caoa Chery Tiggo 5x Pro recently arrived with new looks and equipment

Shortly after the presentation of the Chery Tiggo 5x Pro, the Chinese manufacturer reveals the arrival of an unprecedented hybrid flex version, still for this year. Although we still don’t have the data for this new mechanic, we believe it will use the recently updated 1.5 turbo mild hybrid engine of the Tiggo 7 Plus MHEV, sold in its country of origin.

The set consists of a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 147 hp combined with a 48V electric starter motor, which replaces the alternator, thus reaching 170 hp of combined power. In addition to the extra power, the system mild hybrid

also in lower fuel consumption. In the case of the Chinese Tiggo 7 Plus, up to 17 km/liter of average consumption are achieved.

In addition, not two weeks ago the car arrived with a new front with new headlights with LED and DRL technology. The grille is now the diamond-shaped fins ‘studded’ with chrome elements and larger compared to the previous model.

On the side of the SUV, the brand adopted a new set of 18-inch wheels exclusive to the model, in addition to new finishes on the central column and doors, which leaves the 5X Pro with an even more sophisticated style compared to the 5X predecessor.

At the rear, the highlight was the adoption of the new air deflector on the trunk lid. The bumper has changed little with the adoption of new lower trims and the taillights are the same.

In terms of mechanics, the 1.5 turbo engine received updates respecting the new rules imposed by PL7, which came into force from January 2022. They are the same 147/150 hp and 21.4 kgfm of torque, without direct injection, but the turbo and control valve.

The electronic control unit and the electronic thermostatic valve are also new. With these changes, the Caoa Chery

claims that the engine has become more economical. Another change occurred in the exchange rate. Thus, the automated, dual-clutch gearbox with 6 gears left the scene and the CVT, which simulates 9, enters.

Still in the mechanical part, the Tiggo 5x Pro has independent suspension on four wheels with new calibration, as well as the steering that has adjustment not only for height, but also for depth. All this is undeniable that it resulted in a more comfortable and direct driving.

Internally, the change was greater. The design is very reminiscent of the larger Tiggo 7x Pro and Tiggo 8 models, with the new 7″ digital instrument panel, multimedia center with 10.25″ screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired), dual air conditioning zone, Joystick type gearbox, electric parking brake with Auto Hold, new leather steering wheel and seats, in addition to ambient LEDs.

In the dimensions the Tiggo 5X Pro

measures 4,338 mm long, 1,830 mm wide and 1,645 mm high. The wheelbase is 2,631 mm and the trunk is 340 liters. The entry and exit angles have improved due to the new design: 23.4° and 31.5°, respectively.

Made at the factory CAOA

An automaker in Anápolis (GO), the SUV is already available immediately for you to go to the stores for a test drive and its promotional price is R$ 154,990.