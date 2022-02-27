China Makes Cryptocurrency Transactions Illegal, With Severe Fines and Up to 10 Years in Prison

Supreme Court Will Take Strict Measures Against Cryptocurrencies from March 1st

China’s Supreme Court has been trying to ban cryptocurrency transactions on Chinese territory for some time now. This Wednesday (24) the Chinese body took a tougher decision by sanctioning a law, which takes effect on March 1, and makes any type of cryptocurrency transaction illegal.

Individuals caught transacting with digital currencies could get up to 10 years in prison, and pay a fine of up to R$400,000. New York University adjunct professor of law Winston Ma claims this is the first case where cryptocurrency transactions are entered into Criminal Law. “It is the first legislative interpretation to officially place cryptocurrency transactions within the Criminal Law.”

Any crypto transaction can be considered illegal as long as it is not Yuan

The legislation passed refers to the term “cryptocurrency transactions” broadly, without specifying in detail what actions may be considered illegal. This is a serious problem, as it opens interpretation for the government to consider everything involving cryptocurrencies as illegal. According to the Supreme Court, the new law aims to punish illegal enrichment, in addition to maintaining the security and economic stability of the nation.

China without cryptocurrencies?

The answer to that question is simple: No. Despite strong moves to prevent citizens from buying, mining and trading cryptocurrencies, the Chinese government is investing in creating its own digital currency, the Yuan.



– Continues after advertising –

The digital yuan was first tested during the winter olympics and the big difference is that it is not a decentralized currency, but a centralized one. The country has also been testing ways of transacting with the cryptocurrency for some time and trying to get the population to use the resource. From the outside, it looks like the country’s plan is to invest in a centralized, government-watched crypto model.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Toms Hardware