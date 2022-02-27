Company-modified iPhone 12 Pro Max gets USB-C port and auctioned on eBay

Despite Apple’s reluctance when it comes to adopting the USB-C standard on the iPhone, a Slovak company has started selling the first iPhone 12 Pro Max with universal connection. The news was revealed this weekend, and a video shows the entire process of modifying the device.

Of course, we are talking about a rather difficult job, since it is necessary to open the smartphone and carry out the entire operation without damaging other parts.

The device is currently up for auction on eBay and the latest bid is US$ 1,350, something around R$ 6,900 in direct conversion.

See the full video below: