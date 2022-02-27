Company-modified iPhone 12 Pro Max gets USB-C port and auctioned on eBay

Despite Apple’s reluctance when it comes to adopting the USB-C standard on the iPhone, a Slovak company has started selling the first iPhone 12 Pro Max with universal connection. The news was revealed this weekend, and a video shows the entire process of modifying the device.
Of course, we are talking about a rather difficult job, since it is necessary to open the smartphone and carry out the entire operation without damaging other parts.
The device is currently up for auction on eBay and the latest bid is US$ 1,350, something around R$ 6,900 in direct conversion.
See the full video below:
The company also points out that the iPhone is fully functional in the software part (iTunes and Mac connection) and in the hardware part. That is, it can be recharged normally using a USB-C to C or USB-A to C cable.
Many iPhone owners have long expected Apple to deploy the most widespread and acclaimed USB Type-C port in their iPhones, as it did in the iPad Pro or MacBooks. Especially users of “Pro” models, as they would like to enjoy one cable for all the devices they use daily in their work. We decided to fulfill this wish, at least in part, and offer an original Apple iPhone mobile phone with a USB-C port instead of the Lightning port.
The auction runs until March 3 and there is a chance it will reach the historic value achieved by the first iPhone X with USB-C. For those who don’t remember, the winning bid was $86,000.