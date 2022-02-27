Destruction scenario: see the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in photos – World
Abhishek Pratap 3 hours agoNewsComments Off on Destruction scenario: see the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in photos – World3 Views
This Saturday (26) is marked by the third day of conflicts in Eastern Europe. There are at least 198 dead, 1,000 injured and thousands of people fleeing the bombings. The Russian invasion of Ukraine took place in the early hours of Thursday (24), with a barrage of missiles against the country.
The third day of the war saw intense fighting for the capital of Ukraine, Kievand the climate remains uncertain in relation to the negotiation of a ceasefire.

