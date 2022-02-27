Did you know? Stress could be the cause of your headache

Often the headache comes on suddenly and steals our peace by making us uncomfortable with our body. But what few people know is that it is very common to develop stress headacheas headache is a common symptom in these cases.

Thus, the emergence of constant pain may be related to emotional triggers and social factors. Therefore, it is very common for people overloaded with work or with a very exhausting routine to develop headaches.

In addition, worrying about some factor of your day to day or stressful situation you are going through can be crucial. Therefore, it is necessary to first recognize the problem and then try to treat it.

Avoid “Burnout”

Unfortunately, it is very common to find people who suffer from headaches, but do not identify that there is a stressful situation involved. In these cases, the person can always complain about the headache that tends to come on slowly and then become more intense. In addition, stress headaches are often felt on both sides of the head, in addition to the front and back. Not to mention that this pain can be the antecedent of a greater crisis of stress and even generate Burnout.

This is the name of a very common syndrome in contemporary times, which is characterized by exhaustion due to overwork. That is, the stress of everyday life can be so much that the person develops serious health problems, such as migraines, dizziness and much more.

Know when it’s time to stop

Always remember that organization is crucial for you to be able to deal well with the daily demands and that, often, stopping is essential to maintain your mental sanity. So, look for ways to make your routine smoother, in order to prevent stress from being a recurring thing. Even because it will act as a bombardment to your body, capable of bringing irreparable damage. So, if you experience intense headaches and feel like it’s due to stress, know when to stop to rest and see a doctor as soon as possible.