Did you know that onion can bring serious problems to your health?

Onion is a food widely consumed by Brazilians, being essential in many dishes. However, although this vegetable has health benefits, it can also be harmful. However, this only occurs for certain people with increased gastric sensitivity. Read below to understand.

Onions benefits and harms

Onion is a food rich in minerals and vitamins such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and some antioxidants such as quercetin. With this, it is very beneficial for the body, as it fights pressure problems, body swelling, osteoporosis, menstrual cramps, coronary disease, among other things. In addition, this food is also great for hydrating and strengthening the skin and hair, controlling blood sugar and boosting immunity.

However, despite the benefits, for some people onion can bring some evils. This mainly occurs in people with gastric problems such as heartburn, reflux and irritable bowel syndrome.

These onion-related problems are often associated with fructans, a type of carbohydrate present in this food that makes digestion difficult. In addition to this, some studies claim that onions are associated with stomach bloating and pain as they undergo a fermentation process in the colon.

If every time you eat onions you feel bad, you need to see a doctor to find out what’s going on. That way, don’t try to diagnose and medicate yourself with only what you find on the internet, as your case may be different.

How to choose and consume onion?

By choosing a good onion, you also reduce the risk and take better advantage of its benefits. So, choose harder, heavier onions with dry, complete skins. At home, you can leave it at room temperature, as long as it’s whole, but if you open and cut the onion, put it in a sealed container in the fridge.

Regarding the forms of consumption, onion is one of the main seasonings used in Brazil. In this sense, it can be consumed both raw and cooked, but an interesting point of attention is that gastric problems are more associated with the consumption of raw onions.