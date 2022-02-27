Does fasting exercise make you lose weight faster?

Tactics to lose weight are full of mysteries and mistrust, after all, some tips don’t seem to make much sense. One is the claim that exercising on an empty stomach helps you lose more weight.

Is this really true and does it work in practice? A study done at the University of Bath, England, says that yes, fasted exercises make the body burn more fat. However, the practice can bring some harm as well.

Fasted Cardio Slimming, But May Have Unexpected Effect

Although the study showed that the famous “fasting cardio” can shed twice as much body fat, there are some caveats. First, you need to understand how the fat breakdown process works to perform physical activities.

To perform any activity, the human body needs energy, which is obtained through food. Metabolism breaks food down into small molecules, like glucose, which are used to make the body’s cells work. She is the main responsible for the energy that each one expends daily.

However, in the absence of glucose, the body can also metabolize fat. As physical exercise needs a lot of energy, the carbohydrate stores in the blood are not enough. At that time, it is necessary to appeal to the reserves in the form of fat. This is what happens with the so-called “fasting cardio”, for example. Without having eaten anything for a few hours, the body begins to burn excess fat in the body.

Constant training in this way can be harmful in the long run.

If a person trains only on an empty stomach, over time, they can develop some health problems and even start to gain weight.

What happens is that the body needs energy to do activities and the best way is with food being processed. When this does not happen, the effort to generate fat burn is much greater and can result in weakness of the body, especially the muscles. So, instead of the muscles developing, they decrease.

As with everything in life, exercise on an empty stomach is good and worthwhile, but it should not be frequent, but always done in moderation.