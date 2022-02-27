Does lemon water really help you lose weight? 5 healthy eating myths







Lemon water for weight loss? Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

believe that lemon water works miracles, demonizing all kinds of fat, dreaming about the existence of foods that don’t make you fat. All these beliefs belong to a kind of popular imagination that seeks magical solutions to achieve a goal that is often not that simple.

We know that in order to lose weight it is necessary to enter a caloric deficit, that is, consume less energy than you spend. From this principle, the ideal is to have a healthy diet, with foods that provide satiety and few calories. In addition, regular physical activity will intensify energy expenditure and accelerate the process of losing body fat.

Betting on “miraculous” diet techniques to lose weight usually doesn’t work. Therefore, it is necessary to be careful when creating expectations with the results that, for example, a glass of lemon water can provide. To prevent this from happening, nutritionist Monik Cabral separated five myths of healthy eating. Check out:

1 – Water with lemon really lose weight?

“Lemon stimulates biliary and pancreatic secretion, which contains saponification agents, responsible for the digestion of fats, so it contributes to a more efficient digestion. However, this does not mean that you will lose weight just drinking lemon water”, warns the specialist. .

2 – Is heated olive oil as harmful as regular oil?

“The temperature at which we use oil in sautéing or roasting is not enough to produce harmful substances. However, when heated, some antioxidant properties are lost. Therefore, for this purpose, you can use extra virgin olive oil in salads or to finish preparations. For heating, choose conventional olive oil and for cold use, choose extra virgin”, recommends the nutritionist.

3 – Is coconut oil bad?

According to Monik, coconut oil has beneficial and therapeutic effects on body functions such as cardiovascular and immune health. In addition to helping to prevent cancer, diabetes, liver, kidney and digestive diseases.

4 – Doesn’t Tapioca make you fat?

“Because it has a high glycemic index, the consumption of tapioca raises blood glucose more quickly, as does white bread. Therefore, it is a good option for times when a faster energy supply is needed, such as breakfast , pre-workout and post-workout. If you want to reduce this index, in addition to adding fiber to the dough, you can improve the filling with protein sources”, says the specialist.

5 – Drinking liquids during meals fattening?

According to Monik, this habit is not responsible for making an individual fat. But, it can cause digestive problems. “When we ingest liquids in excess in the meals, the gastric juice is diluted and in this way the digestion is compromised, which can cause problems such as indigestion, gas, flatulence and deficiency in the absorption of nutrients”.