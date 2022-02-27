Double payment of PIS/Pasep in April; see if you are entitled

As of March 31, workers who did not have access to the salary bonus PIS/Pasep base year 2019 may request the overdue funds. According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, around 154,000 people are entitled to the benefit.

See also: CadÚnico: See how to apply for government benefits

In addition to the salary bonus amounts, citizens can and will also be able until June 1, 2025, to withdraw the Quotas of the PIS/Pasep if they are entitled. The benefit awaits to be redeemed by more than 10 million workers.

2019 salary bonus

According to the announcement by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, workers who did not withdraw the salary bonus for the base year 2019 will be able to withdraw the money this year.

As mentioned, about 154 thousand workers did not withdraw the PIS/Pasep in 2020, in this sense, the amount referring to 2019 was forgotten, totaling BRL 208.5 million.

However, it is worth remembering that the benefit can only be withdrawn by those who have met the government requirements for the year 2019. In this sense, the worker needs to:

be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in 2019;

for at least five years in 2019; Have received at most an average of up to two minimum wages in 2019;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not in 2019;

In addition, the company must have correctly sent the workers’ data in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report).

To consult more information and request payment of overdue funds, the worker can contact the Alô Trabalhador central on the number 158, or through the CTPS Digital app, available for Android and iOS.

It is also possible to send the request by email. In this case, instead of the letters “uf” in the electronic address, the citizen must replace them with the acronym of the state in which he resides.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, about 10.6 million people can withdraw quotas PIS/Pasep, which accumulates more than R$ 23 billion. In short, they are intended for citizens who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988.

The deadline for withdrawing the values ​​from the PIS/Pasep will end on June 1, 2025. Amounts that are not withdrawn after that date will be considered abandoned, with the Federal Government being the new owner.

It is worth mentioning that in cases where the holder has died, his heir or dependent may withdraw the benefit. With regard to the rescue by the worker still alive, just go to a Caixa branch and present an original identification document.

As for the heirs or dependents of deceased workers, they must present documentation that proves the alleged conditions, such as:

Death certificate of the holder and declaration of a dependent entitled to the death pension issued by the INSS; or

Death certificate and the certificate or declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension issued by the company; or

Court order designating the beneficiaries to the withdrawal; or

The public deed of inventory.