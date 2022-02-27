Due to lack of security, envoys from Record and CNN Brasil leave Kiev – 02/26/2022

The special envoys of CNN Brasil, Mathias Brotero, and Record, Leandro Stoliar and Luis Felipe Silveira, left Kiev on a train on Friday night (25) towards Warsaw, Poland.

The lack of security for the work of journalists was what motivated the decision of the two channels to withdraw their correspondents. “The security situation in Kiev was complicated by the invasion of the Russian army,” Brotero said in the video he recorded inside the train. The “Jornal da Record” ended on Friday with Stoliar showing the inside of the train that would take him to Poland. Record’s envoy must continue to send reports from the border region.

In personal message, shared by SBT, journalist Sergio Utsch revealed this Saturday morning that he was forced to leave the hotel where he was staying. According to him, the site was no longer safe after Ukrainian militiamen occupied it. It thus became a possible target of Russian attacks. Utsch said several other journalists staying at the same hotel had left.

Like Utsch, journalist Yan Boechat, a correspondent for the Band, remains in Kiev. This Saturday he posted pictures of a residential building in the city that was hit by a missile.

Record reported that journalist Roberto Cabrini is already in Kiev. “Spectacular Sunday” is promising to show his trip: “In Poland, the journalist interviews refugees who managed to escape the region. And he does the opposite, revealing his own path, from Warsaw to Kiev, the capital of the country facing invasion of Russian troops”. Another broadcaster envoy, André Tal, is heading from Israel to a region on the Ukrainian border.