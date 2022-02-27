Elden Ring: Steam players are not satisfied with the game

Elden Ring Finally, it’s available to all players. However, unlike the media, the receptions for the game on the part of the players are not that high due to some optimization issues – and this has been mentioned a lot in reviews posted on Steam.

On Valve’s platform, the title has just over 34,000 reviews, being more than 20 thousand positive and 14 thousand negative. In general, those who fall into the second group complain about points such as lack of optimization, crashes and some other elements.

(Source: Playback/Steam)Source: Steam

“What PC version, guys, how come there’s no one to test this before they release? Game with bizarre drops in every boss fight, regardless of your PC. I have a 5800x, 32GB RAM 3200mhz and a 3060ti Rog Strix, and if I don’t stop [o FPS] at 30, my FPS drops from 60 to 32, it’s impossible to play like this”, reads one of the negative reviews.

Aware producer

It is worth mentioning that this Friday (25th), we published a news here in which Bandai Namco claimed to be aware of these problems and would do their best to correct these flaws in the near future through updates.

“Regarding the frame rate phenomenon and other performance related issues during gameplay, we will constantly work to improve the game so it can be played comfortably on PC platforms,” ​​the company wrote.

Elden Ring is available in versions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check the Voxel team’s opinion on the title by clicking here.