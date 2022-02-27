Elon Musk’s SpaceX Activates Starlink Internet Service in Ukraine

posted on 02/27/2022 09:52 / updated on 02/27/2022 09:54



(credit: BBC)

Elon Musk announced Saturday that his SpaceX group has activated the Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine and that the company is sending equipment to the country in response to a call from the Ukrainian government.

“The Starlink service is up and running. Other terminals are on the way,” declared the president of Tesla and SpaceX astronautics group, on his Twitter account.

Ten hours earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had challenged the billionaire on the same social network, asking him to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations.

“While you are trying to colonize Mars, Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine! As your rockets successfully land in space, Russian missiles will attack Ukrainian civilians! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations,” tweeted Fedorov, who is also responsible for the digital sector in the Ukrainian government on Saturday night.

He also asked Elon Musk to encourage “sane Russians” to oppose Putin.

On Friday, SpaceX launched a second shipment of about 50 Starlink satellites to provide internet connectivity to customers around the world. On Saturday, the ability of Ukrainian users to receive the service on their territory was unclear.