Estadão in Ukraine: Poles offer food and water to war refugees – International

LUBLIN – In a gesture of solidarity, the Polish population received refugees from the war of Ukraine this Saturday, 26th, with food, water and personal hygiene products.

The meeting took place on the border and moved those fleeing the Russian invasion to Warsawin a trip that should last approximately 24 hours.

Despite the crowded train stations, hustle and bustle, and desperation, hundreds of people managed to leave Kievthe Ukrainian capital bombed by the Russiaand embarked on the Poland.

The report of Estadão accompanies the journey, dominated by women and children, many of them not knowing where to sleep tonight and for the next few days. A folder was delivered with guidelines for those who do not have a place to stay.

The journey was tense until the border crossing. During the night, the train traveled in absolute darkness to maintain discretion and avoid being targeted by Russian bombings.

Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are banned from leaving the country to form an armed resistance against the Russians.