EU proposes new sanctions, tightens siege against Russia

Rozane Oliveira – Special for the Mail

posted on 02/26/2022 20:12



Vladimir Putin – (credit: Alexey Nikolsky)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Saturday night (26/2) new sanctions against Russia that will be proposed to the leaders of 27 member states of the European Union, this Sunday (27/2).

Among the measures are to block the access of seven Russian banks to the Swift system and to paralyze the assets of the Russian Central Bank to “prevent Putin (Vladimir, President of Russia) from accessing his war treasury”.

Russian entrepreneurs will also be blocked from accessing goods on the European market. “All these measures would create significant difficulties for President Putin to finance his war,” as well as a serious impact on the Russian economy, von der Leyen said.