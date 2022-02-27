Europe, US and Canada Agree to Remove Some Russian Banks from Swift, International Payments System | National Journal

After Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this week that Western leaders who did not support Russia’s blockade of the Swift system would have “blood of innocent Ukrainians on their hands”, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, tried to explain the resistance of certain governments:

“When you have a financial nuclear weapon in your hands, you have to think before you use it.”

But he announced that France would not object. This Saturday (26), even the most resistant gave in. First Italy. Then Germany, the country in the bloc with the largest trade flow with Russia.

German ministers posted:

“We are working on how to limit the side effects so that the measure hits the right people. What we need is a targeted and functional Swift constraint.”

After a meeting with German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pressed:

“Germany cannot sink into selfishness. We have to stop Putin because the next genocide is looming on the horizon.”

The European Commission and the European Central Bank have spent the last few days assessing the impact that Russia’s withdrawal from the Swift system could have on the bloc’s economy. On Saturday night, the leaders of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada agreed to withdraw some Russian banks from Swift.

In addition to economic pressure against Russia, military aid to Ukraine continues on the agenda. In a social network, the German prime minister announced the dispatch of 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 surface-to-air missiles to to Ukrainenia.

Shortly before, Berlin had already authorized the Netherlands and Estonia to send German-made weapons to Ukraine.

Estonia will send artillery from old stockpiles from the East German era. And Holland, another 400 anti-tank weapons.

The ads represent a turning point for the Germanya country that refused to send lethal weapons into conflict zones.