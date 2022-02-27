Europe, US and Canada to ban Russian banks from Swift system | Ukraine and Russia

Leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States indicated on Saturday night (26) that they should expand restrictions against Russia.

The announcement was made by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and reinforced by the White House through a joint statement.

In the document released by the White House, the countries announced that some banks in Russia must be removed from the Swift system – a system that allows the rapid transfer of money between countries.

Know what is Swift

“This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and undermine their ability to operate globally,” the countries said.

With the Swift blockade, Russian banks will be prevented from carrying out most of their financial transactions, harming Russian exports and imports.

The countries also announced that they will impose restrictive measures to prevent the Central Bank of Russia from using its international reserves “in a way that undermines the impact of our sanctions”.

The measures should be implemented in the coming days, according to the statement.