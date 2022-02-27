European Union announces new sanctions against Russia | Ukraine and Russia

The European Union announced on Sunday (27) the closure of airspace to all Russian planes, including private jets. It should also ban Kremlin media and impose a new package of sanctions on the Belarusian government.

“First, we are closing EU airspace to Russian-owned, Russian-registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. They will not be able to land, take off or fly over EU territory. Including the oligarchs’ private jets,” said Ursula Von Der Leyen. , president of the European Commission, in a post on Twitter this Sunday.

“Second, we will ban the Kremlin’s media machine in the EU. State-owned ‘Russia Today’ and ‘Sputnik’ and their subsidiaries will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war. We are developing tools to banish their toxic disinformation and harmful in Europe”, he announced.

“Third, we will target the other aggressor in this war, the Lukashenko regime, with a new package of sanctions, hitting its most important sectors. All these measures come on top of the strong package presented yesterday, agreed by our international partners.”

On Thursday (24), the day of the start of Russian attacks on Ukraine, the European Union had already announced sanctions against banks, state-owned companies and the energy and transport sectors in Russia. Among the measures were banning the sale of aircraft and equipment to Russian airlines and limiting Russia’s access to crucial technologies such as semiconductors and cutting-edge software.

In the following days, other countries also announced sanctions on Russians, such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

Shipment of weapons to Ukraine

European Union countries have begun to deliver “significant” amounts of weapons to Ukraine to help it defend against an invasion launched by Russia, several European officials said Sunday.

Deliveries took place on Saturday and others will be made this Sunday. They are “significant and will allow the Ukrainians to defend themselves,” one of the sources said.

Russian nuclear weapons on alert

Also on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s command to place retaliatory nuclear weapons on a serious alert, after hearing statements he considered aggressive from representatives of NATO countries.

“As you can see, countries in the West not only take unfriendly measures against us in the economic dimension — I mean the sanctions that everyone knows well and also the top leaders who lead NATO who allow themselves to make aggressive statements towards our country. “, he stated on state TV.

International reaction against Russia

As the columnist described Sandra Cohen on his g1 blog, “Putin does not want to have a pro-Western democracy close to his orbit of influence that could inspire Russians.”

For some time now, Russia has resisted Ukraine’s moves towards rapprochement with European institutions, both NATO and the European Union. The Kremlin’s main demand is for the West to guarantee that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, the military alliance created by the United States in 1949, during the Cold War, and which brings together 30 countries.

In 2008, NATO said that Ukraine and Georgia, both former Soviet republics, could join the organization, without giving details of when or how that might happen. For Putin, the mention was a threat to Russia.

Last year, the Russian president wrote a long article describing Russians and Ukrainians as “one nation”. He described the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991 as the “disintegration of historic Russia” and considers current Ukrainian leaders to be implementing an “anti-Russia project”.

Putin also argued that if Ukraine joins NATO, the alliance could try to recapture Crimea.