European Union starts supplying ‘significant’ amounts of weapons to Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

European Union countries have started to deliver “significant” amounts of weapons to Ukraine to help it defend itself against an invasion launched by Russia, several European officials said on Sunday (27).

Deliveries took place on Saturday (26) and others will be made this Sunday. They are “significant and will allow the Ukrainians to defend themselves,” one of the sources said.

REAL TIME: Follow the coverage of the war in Ukraine

A meeting of EU foreign ministers has been convened at 18:00 (14:00 GMT) to coordinate the Europeans’ initiatives, announced the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell. It will be held by videoconference.

The ministers will also discuss the announcement made on Saturday regarding new economic sanctions by several countries and the European Commission, added Josep Borrell.

“This includes the exclusion of several Russian banks from SWIFT, measures to prevent the Central Bank of Russia from using its reserves in international currencies, and taking action against persons and entities that facilitate the war in Ukraine,” he said.

“The EU foreign ministers’ discussion will pave the way for the rapid adoption of all necessary legal acts” for the sanctions to take effect, he explained.

Russia and Ukraine battle for control of Kiev on 4th day of war

UN: At least 64 civilians died and 176 injured in three days of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Member States decided to act quickly. They are awaiting a proposal from the Commission on the financial measures and are considering an emergency procedure to adopt them, one of the European officials said.

For both arms deliveries and decisions to close airspaces, countries are currently acting at the national level.

Weapons are being withdrawn from national reserves, but deliveries are coordinated. So far, 17 European countries have responded to calls from Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb.

Germany on Saturday authorized the delivery to Kiev of 1,400 anti-tank rocket launchers, 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles and nine mortars. The Netherlands, in turn, announced the supply of 200 Stingers, Belgium 2,000 machine guns, Portugal rifles, ammunition and equipment, the Czech Republic machine guns, sniper rifles, ammunition.

All offers from states are communicated to NATO, which lists them.

European ministers will analyze the possibility of using the “European Fund for Peace”, a financial instrument outside the EU’s common budget and endowed with five billion euros, to “reimburse Member States that have resorted to their stockpiles of weapons”. , explained one of the European leaders.

Unanimity is required for this decision and the states that have committed are betting on a “constructive abstention” this Sunday from those partners who cannot authorize the handing over of weapons.

“A dynamic in favor of a defense Europe is emerging,” he said. “European coverage will give legitimacy to these arms supplies to neutral member states,” she explained.