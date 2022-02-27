European Union strengthens sanctions against Russia – Focus.jor

Team Focus

The European Union (EU) has announced new sanctions against Russia. The most emblematic measure is the freezing of European assets held by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The EU also decided to cut off Russian access to the main financial markets. With this measure, it intends to reach 70% of Russian banks (the largest financial institutions in the country) and strategic companies controlled by the State.

The 27 members of the bloc also advance with limitations on exports and imports. There will, for example, be restrictions on oil sales and technology purchases by Russian companies.

In addition, Russian diplomats, senior officials and businessmen will no longer have privileged access to European visas.

So far, however, sanctions have not stopped the Russian invasion.

protests

Thousands of people have protested in front of Russian embassies in different countries. In Russia, at least 1,800 protesters were detained for taking part in anti-war protests.

Successive convoys transport civilians out of Ukraine. On the trains are mostly women and children, most of whom spend nights in the open to get a seat.

Thousands of Ukrainians seek safety in neighboring countries, particularly Poland and Romania.

Europe is open to welcome those fleeing the war. Waiting hours to cross borders are long.

