Family tree with 27 million ancestors is the largest ever created

Everyone is interested in knowing their own origin. As the Jamaican activist Marcus Garvey says: “A people without knowledge of their history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots”.

And the curiosity of two groups of researchers at the University of Oxford about these “roots” was such that, even rivals, came together to complete a feat: they determined the largest family tree in history (see the video below).

The unprecedented study shows a network with almost 27 million ancestors over 100,000 years. The results were published in the journal Science.

network of ties

Scientists at the Big Data Institute in Oxford have used thousands of genomic data from individuals, including prehistoric ones.

One of the study’s authors, evolutionary geneticist Yan Wong, from the Big Data Institute, said in a press release that the research seeks to assemble a genealogy for all of humanity. It also tries to understand the history of the genetic variation that we find in modern humans.

“This is the largest human family tree ever, which included around 3,600 individuals from around the world. We were able to bring all this data together in this huge network of bonds between people, through genetic linkage using their DNAs,” he argued.

The research used DNA from eight different databases and included a total of 3,609 individual sequences from 215 populations.

To understand the combination of the set of trees, known as the “tree sequence” or “ancestral recombination plot,” the researchers needed to cross-reference current data with the genetic regions of the ancestors where the variation first appeared.

Human evolution

Although limited, the data still captured major events in human evolutionary history. One example is migration out of Africa, which for the study means the early dispersal of Homo sapiens from East Africa to Eurasia and beyond. A video of this research shows all the movement of people between continents.

Using the tree as a scaffold, the team conducted a geographic analysis, to see when and where the theoretical ancestors of their sampled populations likely lived.

From this, they not only found clear evidence of migration out of Africa, but also uncovered potential evidence of interactions between Homo sapiens and now-extinct hominids such as the Denisovans.