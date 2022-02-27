Federal Revenue releases Income Tax refund calendar

Last Thursday (24), the Federal Revenue released the rules for the 2022 Income Tax (IR) declaration. -fair. The deadline extends until April 29. There is even a refund date. See below for all the details.

A great novelty that deserves to be highlighted about Income Tax is that the refund of the extra tax paid by the taxpayer can be carried out via Pix – the Central Bank payment service. However, only the key registered with the CPF will be accepted. In addition, it is also possible to pay Darf, in the case of those who owe tax, via Pix.

For the Federal Revenue, the Income Tax refund via PIX will facilitate payment to the citizen, reducing the need to reschedule due to invalid accounts. At the same time, the Internal Revenue Service aims to facilitate the change of account to credit the refund, as well as increase security.

In addition, the Income Tax deadline will start a little later in 2022, on March 7. Therefore, in practice, taxpayers will have one week less to complete and deliver the document.

Finally, the schedule of Income Tax refunds is as follows:

1st batch: May 31;

2nd batch: June 30th;

3rd batch: July 30th;

4th batch: August 31;

5th batch: September 30th.

