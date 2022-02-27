Finland, Denmark and Belgium to close airspace to Russian planes | World

Finland, Denmark and Belgium announced on Sunday that they would close their airspace to Russian planes in response to the invasion of Ukraine, following in the footsteps of many European countries.

With more than 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia, Finland is “preparing to close airspace to Russian air traffic,” Transport Minister Timo Harraka said in a tweet published early on Sunday.

The minister did not specify when the measure will come into force.

On Twitter, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said his country would also “close its airspace to Russian planes”.

“At today’s meeting of EU foreign ministers, we will push for an EU-wide ban,” Kofod said.

Belgium will do the same, its prime minister, Alexander De Croo, announced today.

“Belgium has decided to close its airspace to all Russian airlines. European skies are open skies. They are open to those who connect people, not those who seek to brutally assault,” De Croo said on Twitter.

With similar measures adopted by countries such as Estonia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Germany, a wide zone is formed vetoed to Russian air traffic in Europe, which implies huge deviations for planes.

Moscow is responding by banning flights to these countries.