Gave payback: NVIDIA would have “hacked” hackers who compromised company systems

The company carried out its own ransomware attack against the cybercriminals

Last Friday (25), systems of NVIDIA were affected by a digital hijacking attack (ransomware) that did not affect the company’s activities. In this ocasion, the company stated that it was working to assess the scope of the occurrencewithout offering details on whether it compromised consumers’ personal data.

However, information from the Tom’s Hardware website states that the attack affected email systems and developer tools, which were off the air for a few days. The person responsible for the attack would be the group known as LAPSU$who would have suffered from a immediate response from the company in the form of a “hack” of its systems.

According to information from the group vx-undergroundNVIDIA identified those responsible for the attack and was able to infiltrate the systems used by him. The company’s retaliation came in the form of a own ransomware attackin which she was able to encrypt access to 1TB in stolen data during the attack — cybercriminals claim to have done backups of them before that happened.

NVIDIA has suffered attacks in the past

This is not the first time that the GPU maker’s systems have been targeted by cybercriminals. In 2020 she was one of several victims of the SolarWinds systems intrusionthe company responsible for providing technologies to more than 100 companies around the world — and agencies that include US federal divisions.

NVIDIA’s move to strike back at cybercriminals is unusual and follows a different path than recommended by cybersecurity experts. The company has not yet detailed how the attack was carried out, but chances are high that known security flaws have been exploited — another strong possibility is that social engineering techniques were used.



Just this week, the manufacturer was the target of a hacking into your Instagram profile dedicated to the Brazilian public. Those responsible for the attack used the account to carry out fake promotions and gain followers for other accounts with suspicious characteristics. The company has already regained control over the profile and asks consumers to be aware of messages with dubious characteristics.

