Germany and Other Countries Promise Ukraine Weapons

Amid the expansion of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, countries such as the Czech Republic and Germany have confirmed that they will send weapons and ammunition so that Ukrainians can defend themselves from the attacks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday he would supply 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 missiles to Ukraine.

“The Russian attack marks a turning point. It is our duty to do our best to help Ukraine defend itself against Putin’s invading army. That is why we are supplying 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to our friends in Ukraine.” , wrote Scholz.

Der russische Überfall markiert eine Zeitenwende. Es ist unsere Pflicht, die Ukraine nach Kräften zu unterstützen bei der Verteidigung gegen die Invasionsarmee von #Putin. Deshalb liefern wir 1000 Panzerabwehrwaffen und 500 Stinger-Raketen an unsere Freunde in der #Ukraine. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) February 26, 2022

Earlier, Germany had already approved the delivery of 400 RPGs – rocket-propelled grenades from the Netherlands to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry said, confirming a change in policy after Berlin faced criticism for refusing to send weapons to Kiev, unlike other western allies.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala also confirmed aid to Ukraine. “The government has approved the supply of weapons to Ukraine. We have sent machine guns, machine guns, sniper rifles and pistols and their corresponding ammunition worth a total of 188 million kroner. At the same time, we will provide transportation to a location chosen by the Ukrainians. everything we can to help Ukraine,” Fiala wrote.

Vláda schválila dodávku zbraní Ukrajin?. Posíláme kulomety, samopaly, odst?elovací pu?ky a pistole ak nim odpovídající munici v celkov? hodnot? 188 million? korun. Zárove? zajistíme i dopravu na místo, které si Ukrajinci vyberou. D?láme v?e, abychom Ukrajin? pomohli. — Petr Fiala (@P_Fiala) February 26, 2022

Also on Saturday, US President Joe Biden instructed the US State Department to release up to an additional $350 million in US weapons stockpiled for shipment to Ukraine.

The Netherlands will supply 200 Stinger air defense rockets to Ukraine as soon as possible, the Dutch government said in a letter to parliament on Saturday. Belgium promised 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tons of fuel.