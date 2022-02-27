Germany authorizes 500 rocket launchers to Ukraine

(credit: Aris Messinis/AFP)


Germany will deliver 1,000 anti-tank rocket launchers and 500 Stinger-type surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine in its aid package against the Russian invasion, the government announced on Saturday.

The delivery will be made “as soon as possible”, said the German government, whose decision marks a rupture, since it had prohibited, since the end of the Second World War (1939-45), exports of “lethal equipment” to areas of conflict.

German head of government Olaf Scholz explained that “Russian aggression against Ukraine marks an epochal change and threatens the established post-war order. In this situation, it is our duty to help Ukraine as much as we can against Vladimir Putin’s invading army”.

