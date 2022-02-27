Germany to deliver 1,000 rocket launchers and 500 surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine – News









Germany will send Ukraine 1,000 rocket launchers and 500 Stinger-type surface-to-air missiles as part of the aid package it has offered the country to face the Russian invasion, the German government announced on Saturday (26) in a communicated. Delivery will be carried out “as soon as possible”, he added.

This decision marks a new position on the part of Germany, since, since the end of the Second World War (1939-1945), the German government had prohibited the export of war equipment to conflict zones.











German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained that “Russian aggression against Ukraine marks a change in times and threatens the established post-war order”.

“In this situation, it is our duty to help Ukraine as much as we can against Putin’s invading army,” Scholz said.

In his social networks, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky thanked the German support. “Germany has just announced that it will send weapons to Ukraine (…). Anti-war coalition in action,” he posted on Twitter.







Russia expands offensive ‘in all directions’





The Russian army was ordered on Saturday to expand its offensive against Ukraine, despite growing international protests to the contrary, alleging that Kiev had refused to negotiate a truce. Ukraine has refuted the accusations.

“Today, all military units received the order to extend the offensive in all directions. [na Ucrânia]according to the attack plan,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

This is already the third day of the armed conflict ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the neighboring country. Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, suffered overnight attacks, but remains determined to resist.









