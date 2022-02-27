Germany’s Position Key to War in Ukraine

Rozane Oliveira – Special for the Mail

posted on 2/26/2022 7:48 PM / updated on 2/26/2022 7:49 PM



Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor – (credit: AFP)

Touted as one of the countries most dependent on Russian gas, Germany was resistant to some sanctions proposed by the European Council. This Saturday (26/2), he would have changed his position. Decided to send 1,000 rocket launchers and 500 surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine. In addition, it will support Russia’s exclusion from the Swift banking system.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It threatens our entire post-war order,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement. defend against Vladimir Putin’s invading army.”

Some of this military equipment will be delivered to Ukraine by the Netherlands and Estonia, which acquired it from Germany and needed a green light from Berlin to be able to re-export it to Kiev, explained a government source quoted by the international agency. France-Presse. The German government will also send 14 armored vehicles to Ukraine, as well as 10,000 tonnes of fuel, which will be delivered via Poland.

“After Russia’s attack, Ukraine should be able to defend itself,” said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck. “The federal government is therefore supporting Ukraine in providing urgently needed material.”

Belgium and the Netherlands also announced, this Saturday (26/2), the shipment of weapons and fuel to Ukraine, responding to a request for help from Kiev.

*Correspondent in Portugal