GPA transfers properties from the former Extra to the real estate fund

Since the closing in December, the future of the store in Araraquara is uncertain (Photo: Guilherme Leal/CBN Araraquara)

Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) and Assaí Atacadista announced this Friday (25) that they have signed a contract with the real estate investment fund Barzel Properties for the sale of up to 17 properties from GPA to the fund, for the amount of approximately R$ 1.2 billion. The agreement includes the subsequent lease of these properties to the cash and carry chain for a period of 25 years, renewable for another 15 years.



According to a material fact from the two companies sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the transfer of GPA commercial points to Assaí is progressing in line with the schedule informed in mid-December 2021.

The sale of Extra hypermarket stores to Assaí was announced in October. At the time, a value of R$ 5.2 billion was revealed in the operation, which involved 71 units to be converted to the cash and carry model.

According to the companies reported yesterday, the operations of all stores involved in the transaction have already been closed, as well as the transfer of most of them to Assaí. “It is expected that the other commercial points will be assigned to Assaí by the end of the first quarter of 2022,” the statement said.

GPA highlighted that it starts 2022 with a leaner structure and “focusing on the banners with the highest profitability and performance”, in addition to accelerating the digital platform and the conversion of the other hypermarkets maintained by the group into Pão de Açúcar and Mercado Extra stores. .

NEW FLAG

Assaí, in turn, said that its expansion plan in 2022 foresees the opening of about 50 stores. Of these, 10 are new (organic), with opening in the first half of this year. The 40 conversions to the cash & carry format (atacarejo) should be completed in the second half of the year. The rest of the stores involved in the business with GPA should be converted to the cash and carry model by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The cash and carry chain also confirmed its projection of reaching a turnover of R$100 billion and more than 300 stores in operation by 2024. The numbers include both the maturation of the units to be converted and the organic expansion of 50 new stores between 2022 and 2024 .

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

