Hooligans and Ultras Join the Fight in Ukraine

Days after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the early hours of last Thursday (24/2), hooligan fans and anti-fascist ultras from clubs in the country decided to actively participate in the conflict.
On social media, there are reports of several supporters arming themselves to defend Ukraine. This Thursday (24/2), the country’s Interior Ministry announced that 10,000 automatic rifles were distributed to civilians in the capital Kiev. In addition, the Ukrainian government called on recruits and reservists to go to the front.
On social media, there are records of anti-fascist hooligans from Dynamo Kiev, Metalist and Dinamo Minsk and Arsenal of Kiev preparing for combat in the country, which is already facing the fourth day of war.
Uniting the anti-fascist movement with football, the Antifa Hooligans are mainly characterized by their strong stance against racism, fascism and the fight against supremacist ideologies, in addition to the use of force to defend their ideals.
The troubled relationship between Russia and Ukraine, which triggered armed conflict, has the world on alert for a possible major war.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
The confusion, however, does not come from today. In addition to the dispute for economic and geopolitical influence, a historical context that relates to the 19th century may explain the conflict. Agustavop/ Getty Images
Ukraine’s strategic location, between Russia and the eastern part of Europe, has served as a security zone for the former USSR for years. Therefore, the Russians consider it essential to maintain influence over the neighboring country and avoid advances by possible adversaries there.pawel.gaul/Getty Images
This is because the large Ukrainian territory prevents successful military attacks against the Russian capital. A Ukraine allied with Russia leaves possible enemies coming from Europe more than 1,500 km from Moscow. An opposing Ukraine, however, narrows the distance to just over 600 kmGetty Images
Russian President Vladimir PutinAndré Borges/Esp. metropolises
One of Putin’s demands, therefore, is for the West to ensure that Ukraine does not join the US-led organization. For Russians, NATO’s presence and support for Ukrainians constitute threats to the country’s security.Poca/Getty Images
Russia began military training with ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine, and invaded Ukrainian territory on February 24.Kutay Tanir/Getty Images
On the other hand, NATO, made up of 30 countries, reinforced its presence in Eastern Europe and placed military installations on alert. NATO/Disclosure
Despite gaining the spotlight in recent weeks, the new chapter of the standoff between the two nations was restarted at the end of 2021, when Putin deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The two countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have an old dispute over territory.AFP
In addition, for the Ukrainian government, the conflict is a kind of continuation of the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula, which took place in 2014 and caused more than 10,000 deaths. At the time, Moscow took advantage of a political crisis in the neighboring country and the strong presence of Russians in the region to incorporate it into its territory.Elena Aleksandrovna Ermakova/ Getty Images
Since then, Ukrainians have accused the Russians of using hybrid warfare tactics to constantly destabilize the country and fund separatist groups that undermine state sovereignty.Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images
According to experts, the conflict has the potential to economically impact the entire world. Western European countries, for example, fear the interruption of natural gas supply, which is essential for many of them.Vostok / Getty Images
Although Brazil does not have such relevant economic ties with the two nations, it could be affected by the likely spike in oil prices. Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis