Hooligans and Ultras Join the Fight in Ukraine

Days after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the early hours of last Thursday (24/2), hooligan fans and anti-fascist ultras from clubs in the country decided to actively participate in the conflict.

On social media, there are reports of several supporters arming themselves to defend Ukraine. This Thursday (24/2), the country’s Interior Ministry announced that 10,000 automatic rifles were distributed to civilians in the capital Kiev. In addition, the Ukrainian government called on recruits and reservists to go to the front.

Screenshot_1 Dinamo Minsk Anti-Fascist HooligansReproduction / Telegram Screenshot_3031 Dynamo Kiev fans ask for financial aidReproduction / Telegram Screenshot_dfasdf Metalist Kharkiv HooligansReproduction / Telegram Screenshot_7 Dynamo Kiev fansReproduction / Telegram WhatsApp Image 2022-02-26 at 11.21.48 Kiev Arsenal Anti-Fascist Hooligans 0

On social media, there are records of anti-fascist hooligans from Dynamo Kiev, Metalist and Dinamo Minsk and Arsenal of Kiev preparing for combat in the country, which is already facing the fourth day of war.

Uniting the anti-fascist movement with football, the Antifa Hooligans are mainly characterized by their strong stance against racism, fascism and the fight against supremacist ideologies, in addition to the use of force to defend their ideals.