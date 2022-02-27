How much does war cost investors?

The current clash between Russia and Ukraine has raised questions about its social, financial and political impacts. And how are the economic aspects of a nation after facing a period of war?

To analyze this question, experts from investment search engine Yubb carried out a survey considering the main periods of one-off wars from the Vietnam War to the recent conflict.

In this research, we analyzed the drop in a specific indicator, the American stock index S&P 500, caused by the beginning of the conflicts, and how long it took for the index to return to the levels before the beginning of the conflicts.

One of the first conclusions is that, comparatively, one-off wars harm markets less. World conflicts are more damaging. This is because, during world wars, economic cycles are interrupted, production chains are destabilized and the global order is altered.

On the other hand, one-off wars do not take long enough to influence the results of large listed companies and, therefore, do not affect the stock market.

Therefore, the Vietnam War, which began to press prices down in 1959, was the struggle that took the longest time for the S&P 500 to recover after the fall. In all, there were 1,017 days, just over two years and three quarters. And the drop was relatively small compared to the others, 14.6%.

The Gulf War, fought between the United States and Iraq, had the most intense impact on the market, with a drop of 20.2%. And it had the second longest recovery. It took the S&P 500 211 days, more than two quarters, to return to pre-slump levels.

Despite having been an attack on American territory and having motivated two military campaigns, the war in Afghanistan in 2001 and the war in Iraq in 2003, the attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001 was not exactly a war. Even so, it sparked the third-largest drop in the S&P 500f, down 12.8%. However, the quick reaction of the US central bank, which injected a lot of liquidity into the market, made the recovery period short. Prices returned to pre-attack levels in just 53 days.

The following conflicts were fought between Russia and the republics of the former Soviet Union. The war against Georgia in 2008 went largely unnoticed. The S&P 500 dropped just 1.8% and the market rallied in seven days. The conflict with Ukraine over Crimea, in 2014, caused the market to fall by 6% and the recovery took 92 days.

Now, the new Russian attack on Ukraine has caused a drop of 7.6%. As global liquidity remains abundant, a relatively rapid recovery is expected. However, there is a difference with the previous conflicts. In 2014, cryptocurrencies were not as popular as they are today. In view of Bitcoin’s current correlation with the S&P 500, the crypto market tends to follow this same movement of slight decline and rapid recovery. However, it is worth remembering that Bitcoin has not been through many wars, so we are still understanding how it behaves in the face of global tensions.

Year War S&P500 recovery days 1959 Vietnam War -14.62% 1,017 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis -9.06% 23 nineteen ninety Gulf War -20.22% 211 1992 Bosnian War -3.21% 186 1998 Kosovo War -2.20% 4 1999 2nd War in Chechnya -10.57% 77 2001 September 11th -12.85% 53 2001 war in afghanistan -2.56% 29 2003 Iraq War -5.53% 32 2008 Russo-Georgian War -1.92% 7 2014 Invasion in Crimea -6.01% 92 2022 ukrainian war -7.62% ???

