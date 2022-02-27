how to check your balance through the app through CPF

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, announced this week that the Federal Government is studying the release of new balances from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). According to him, this is an option that is still being studied, but that could help people who are currently in debt.

Since he made that statement, interest in the subject by the population has grown. What is known at the moment is that many people are trying to find out if there is already some kind of balance available for movement at this time. The good news is that it doesn’t take much to know this. Just have your cpf and internet connection.

According to the Federal Government itself, the citizen who needs to check his balance has two ways to do this. One of them is through the official website of Caixa Econômica Federal. This is an option that exists only for bank account holders. The other possibility is to use the FGTS app itself. This path works for anyone.

See the step by step of the app

To register via the app, just go to the app store on your cell phone and search for the FGTS app. Then you will click and install the application. Ready. Soon after you will click on register and fill in all the information. They will ask for CPF, date of birth, full name, email and they will also ask you to generate a password. Once this is done, the second step is to wait for a confirmation email. This process normally takes no more than a few seconds. You can open the message that arrived and click on the link that will direct you to the app again. Then just enter the CPF and password that you yourself informed moments before. When you log in for the first time, the app system will start asking you some questions. These are questions about your professional history. This is a delicate step. You need to pay attention because the system can crash if you make a mistake. The good news is that you can “paste” this information from your work card. Ready. Once all this is done, the app itself will open a new page with your basic information. Your name and the balance available to you will appear on the home screen. That’s assuming it exists.

I still haven’t been able to get in

In some cases, the citizen may end up not being able to enter your app even following this step by step. Do not worry. When this happens, you can try to contact Caixa Econômica Federal itself.

To do so, you can try calling the number 4004-0114, in the case of users who live in capitals or at least in Metropolitan Regions. Citizens of other regions can try calling 0800-1040104.

Caixa Econômica Federal warns that, whether or not they can access the app, citizens should not give their password to anyone. Not even for the bank clerk himself. This is a number that must remain with the citizen.

Paulo Guedes’ FGTS

It is important to say that it is no use going to the FGTS app now to look for this new release that the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, is studying. According to official information, this wave is still in the study phase.

So there’s nothing confirmed yet. What is known is that according to behind-the-scenes information, the Government will make an announcement on the matter in the coming weeks. However, at the moment, nothing is guaranteed.

For those who still don’t know, the FGTS is a benefit that goes to workers with a formal contract. The idea is to release this money only in some specific situations such as in cases of tragedies or even dismissals from work.