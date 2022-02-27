how to pay car debts up to 12 times

O serasa announced a partnership with Zapay, a startup specialized in the payment and installment of vehicle debts. It is now possible to pay vehicle debts in up to 12 installments in 25 Brazilian states.

Learn more: Serasa app allows payment of fines, licensing and other vehicle debts

The consumer will not spend a lot of time and will not need to pay anything to check what their pending issues are, the query is simple, fast, free and online.

In order to make life easier, pending items can be paid in up to 12 installments by credit card or paid in cash by PIX and bank slip. The IPVA increased by 22% this year, so the installment plan is an option for the car owner to be able to pay the amount in more affordable installments.

The number of fines in Brazil increased by 23% in 2021. In the same year, a single person accumulated, in the period, 133 fines registered, totaling about R$ 17 thousand.

You can check your vehicle debts on the Serasa app, which can be downloaded for free from your cell phone’s app store.

Follow the step-by-step guide to pay off your debts

Get the app

If you have not yet downloaded the Serasa application, download it from Google Play or Apple Store, enter your CPF and fill out a brief registration form.

Access the payments area

On the home screen, just click on “Pay” to access the payment options available in your Serasa account.

Access the vehicle area

On the payment screen, click on the “Vehicle Debits” option.

Locate your vehicle

In this step, you need to enter your vehicle’s license plate to check the debts, whether they are IPVA, fines, licensing and fees for your vehicle, click on “Consult and pay”. If prompted, select the State where your vehicle is registered.

Confirm vehicle related data

Do not forget to check your data and vehicle data, as well as the RENAVAM number and click on CONTINUE to proceed with your inquiry.

Select the debts to be paid

If you have any debt to be paid, it will appear on your screen, just click on “Pay Now”. Proceed to make payment in a secure environment.

track the order

After payment, in the area of ​​your vehicle, check step 3, an email will be sent to the address you included at the time of payment with the Order and order status. With the protocol it will be possible to track the order on the Zapay portal.