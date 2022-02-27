HR-V with City engine? Possibility is in Honda’s plans

Interesting information about the new Honda HR-V was found in Indonesia. According to the website AutonetMagzSUV configurations there were leaked before the imminent launch in the country and a relevant fact was raised by the vehicle.

According to the publication, the new HR-V will have in its more affordable versions the same 1.5-liter aspirated engine with direct injection applied to the City, a propellant that also appears under the hood of the sedan and hatch produced in Brazil.

Until then, depending on the market where it was introduced, the new generation HR-V had hybrid (e:HEV) and 1.5 turbo options, so the new aspirated configuration is something that draws attention.

HR-V more affordable in the plans?

During the national City Hatchback presentation press conference, Honda hinted that more affordable versions of the new generation of the HR-V manufactured in Brazil could be included in the range, since the model will be, so far, the only SUV option in the brand’s portfolio.

The WR-V, which was discontinued at the end of 2021 without any replacement, until then fulfilled the function of Honda’s entry-level crossover in Brazil and the option below the HR-V.

At the City and at City Hatchback the 1.5 16V flex with direct injection delivers up to 126 hp and 15.8 kgfm of torque, offering a satisfactory level of performance in both models with the advantage of low consumption. Just as a comparison, the 1.8 16V offered in the first generation of the HR-V produced in Brazil delivered up to 140 hp and 17.3 kgfm. The 1.8 in question, however, should be discontinued.

The 1.5 turbo engine, in turn, can become flex and have power of around 180 hp with ethanol in the top-of-the-line versions of the SUV.

The new generation of the national Honda HR-V has the confirmed release for the second half of this year.