Huawei Watch GT 3: a new system, but the usual battery | Analysis / Review

Announced globally last October, but presented to the Brazilian market only at the beginning of February, the Huawei Watch GT 3 arrived on the shelves carrying the promise of maintaining the good reputation of previous generations. But has the Chinese giant’s new smartwatch maintained its predecessor’s strengths while overcoming its weaknesses? That’s what you find out next in our full review!

build and canvas

Sold in two sizes: 42 and 46 mm, each in three different versions, modifying not only the color but also the material of the bracelet, the design of the new Huawei Watch GT 3 needs no comment.

In hand, we have the 46mm version in black – called the Active Edition. It features an excellent quality finish, with a stainless steel body with a glass front and a hard shiny plastic back. The bracelet, with double loop and model name, is made of silicone and fits very well with the design and the general quality of the other elements. With a minimalist appearance, 11mm thick, the case has only two buttons on the right side, the lower being the function button and the upper, on/off with support for the rotating crown.





The screen, in turn, is AMOLED, and is 1.43 inches in the version we have on our wrist, with rounded corners and the classic number marking. It is of great quality, has excellent levels of brightness, vivid colors and truly black blacks, in addition to having an excellent density, leaving no pixels to the naked eye. Due to its technology, the display also has the Always On feature, which keeps the display always active, bringing the smartwatch operation closer to that of a common watch; something that may seem silly, but that increases the practicality of not having to keep turning your arm, touching the screen or pressing the side buttons whenever you want to check the time. The body, as a whole, still has water resistance of up to 5 ATM, which implies that the user will not have to worry about performing activities in shallow water, such as swimming in the pool or in the sea.

system and application

Equipped with two buttons on the sides, navigation in GT 3 basically happens through the touchscreen. The only exception is for a few moments when the rotating crown, integrated into the top button, can come into play. Through it, the user can slide through the system configuration menus, modify values ​​in a selector and even maximize and minimize the clock application screen. Don’t expect, however, that all navigation – or much of it – can be done through the corona; it will just be a few moments.





Equipped with a processor described by Huawei only as “ARM Cortex-M” – which doesn’t tell us much, the new smartwatch brings with it 32 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage, of which just over 1.7 GB are available to the user. HarmonyOS Despite the somewhat hazy specifications about the processor, HarmonyOS runs very well and gives an impression of great fluidity, opening screens and resources immediately after touching it. That’s what you read! Thanks to the embargo established by the United States just over 2 years ago against Huawei and other Chinese companies, the eastern giant was forced to develop its own operating system, leaving Google’s Android aside.





But not everything is perfect. Despite the fluid navigation and the relatively complete set of functions that make it possible for the watch to make everything from making calls to connecting a Bluetooth headset to listening to the songs contained in the internal memory, it is remarkable that we are still dealing with a somewhat immature system when it comes to third-party apps. Here, the range of extra applications is greatly reduced. So, until the time of this review, don’t expect to find great apps like Spotify, Strava, MyFitness Pal and others. In fact, don’t even wait to find an app store in your watch’s menus. To download a new app from the short list of available apps, you’ll have to use Huawei Health; The short download list is only available on Android – as there is no Huawei AppGallery version for iOS. Huawei Health And speaking of the Chinese app, we don’t have anything very different here for those who have used another wearable from the company or are even used to dealing with health apps from Samsung, Google or Apple.





In addition to allowing you to change watch settings, configuring a new alarm or a new face, Huawei Health gathers the information collected by the GT 3 in just one place, being able to maintain a complete history of user data. The only difference here is the number of data collected. In addition to the number of steps, heart rate, stress index, oxygenation and sleep data, the watch is also capable of collecting the user’s skin temperature and recording physical activity data with good accuracy; including tracing the route taken on a walk or run thanks to the built-in GPS.





In addition to walking and running, by pressing the shortcut button for training on the watch, the user will still be able to count on more than 15 different types of modalities, including cycling, swimming in a pool or in open water, jumping rope, trail, skiing , snowboarding, triathlon, elliptical, rowing, among others. Of course, having a device capable of recording so many details on your wrist is impressive, but it is always worth noting that the information collected does not replace specialized medical equipment, being another form of entertainment for those who like to follow their physical evolution closely. As an example, when comparing the measurement of skin temperature performed by the watch and by a thermometer, we noticed a variation of just over 2 degrees Celsius; which may not seem like a lot, but it is quite a lot when it comes to this specific measurement.

Huawei Health Developer: Huawei Internet Service Free Size: Varies by platform

Drums

But let’s get to one of the highlights of the Huawei GT 3: the battery. Unlike other smartwatches that usually “die” after just over 36 hours away from the charger, the new smartwatch reaches much more impressive marks, showing that the Chinese giant still knows what it is doing when it comes to autonomy. In our tests, with all the features turned on – from Always On mode to constant heart rate measurements, sleep monitoring, temperature, oxygenation levels and everything in between, the watch was able to withstand 9 full days away from the sockets; impressive mark for such a device.





According to Huawei, even if the user does not have such intense use, keeping the screen always on inactive and not using as much of the resources, it is possible to reach the 14-day mark! The 455 mAh battery can be charged through wireless charging bases that use Qi technology or through the small base that comes in the box. Unfortunately, the total time to go from 0 to 100% is almost 3 hours; but let’s discount this factor due to the GT 3’s unrivaled autonomy.

completed

Without a doubt, Huawei has suffered heavy casualties over the last few years thanks to complications between China and the United States, and you can feel some of that reflection here. Instead of being able to bring a more solid solution to the watch system, like Google’s WearOS, the brand is forced to use its own operating system – which despite pointing out that it will have a great future, is still unsatisfactory in some points , such as third-party applications.





And although this is not a hindrance to the purest use of the Watch GT 3, it directly impacts the possibilities of the watch, preventing the user from using their favorite music streaming or from following the rates of their physical activity through another application, for example. Anyway, the GT 3 is indeed a great smartwatch option. It offers greater autonomy than virtually any other smartwatch of the same type, in addition to impeccable construction, great quality screen and a satisfying set of features for those who want to keep up with their physical activity levels. The problem is when we put it in front of competitors; even more so if battery and iOS compatibility are not key points.





In large retailers, the Huawei watch can be found for values ​​around R$ 1,400. On the other hand, the 44 mm version of the Galaxy Watch 4 can be found for R$ 1,300, and the Samsung smartwatch has more sensors and can have its functionality greatly expanded thanks to the presence of a Play Store full of applications. strengths and weaknesses