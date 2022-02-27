Hubble Telescope Reveals Haunting New Photo; check registration – Metro World News Brasil

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope recently revealed a startling new record: an image shows a pair of interacting galaxies called Arp 298.

As detailed by NASA, in a statement, the record was captured a staggering 200 million light-years from Earth in the constellation of Pegasus.

The neighboring constellations are Andromeda, Lacerta, Cygnus, Vulpecula, Delphinus, Equuleus, lying north of Aquarius and Pisces.

As you can see in the record, the barred spiral galaxy NGC 7469 is the larger of the duo, while IC 5283 is its diminutive counterpart. NGC 7469 is also home to an active supermassive black hole and a bright ring of star clusters.

Astronomer Halton Arp has produced a gallery of weird and wonderful galaxies known as the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies – hence the “Arp” in the galaxy pair’s name.

NASA: Hubble Telescope reveals haunting new photo

As detailed by NASA, the catalog features galaxies with everything from segmented spiral arms to concentric rings.

By combining data from three Hubble proposals, Arp 298 is captured in glorious detail in seven different filters from two Hubble instruments – the Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Also according to the information, the image was shared this week on Instagram. Check photo:

With information from the NASA website