Hyundai Creta: why compact SUV became a rival that bothers even the Compass – 02/25/2022

The Hyundai Creta arrived in the Brazilian market in 2016, along with an offensive of compact SUVs. It combined a competitive price with good interior space and a large trunk. The recipe worked and the utility won its space in the disputed segment.

Last year it underwent its first generation change, which corrected some of its weaknesses with the arrival of semi-autonomous technologies and a 1.0-liter turbo engine. It was also more spacious, which made it an option for higher-category customers.

Between Jeep Renegade and Compass, the only SUVs ahead of it in the best-selling ranking, to the letter, it should compete with its smaller brother, but it got enough predicates to fight, too, in the above category.

The Creta gained a new visual identity that recalls larger models of the Korean brand, such as the Santa Fe. The interior was also revised and is more sophisticated and technological. Among the highlights of the version I tested, the top-of-the-line Ultimate for R$169,890, are the panoramic sunroof, the multimedia center with a 10.25-inch screen, autonomous emergency braking and a camera that monitors the blind spot.

Hyundai Creta has good interior space for the compact SUV category Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

A drive mode selector has also been introduced that alters throttle response, gear shifting and steering response. It has Normal, Eco, Smart and Sport options.

high bet

Despite being a compact SUV, its dimensions are more similar to those of the Compass than the Renegade. There are 2.61 meters of wheelbase, which directly impacts the interior space, against 2.61 m for the Compass and 2.57 m for the Renegade. The trunk is bigger than the Jeep’s. They are 422 liters compared to 410 l and 320 l, respectively, of the brother duo.

In terms of technology, it also stands out. Now Creta can be controlled by an application that allows you to start the engine, access panel information, open the windows, among other commands, a function that the Renegade lost in the last update. Most compact SUVs don’t have this facility either, with the exception of the Chevrolet Tracker. There are also other exclusive details, such as a cooling system for the seats.

In the multimedia center, small pampering of upper segments, such as configurable hotkey and native nature sounds playlist, to avoid stress in traffic.

At the wheel

Compared with the previous version, Creta improves in handling, especially at higher speeds. Driving assistance systems such as emergency braking signals are striking in the right measure, they don’t “scare” the driver, but they also don’t go unnoticed. Another interesting feature is the projection of images from a camera onto the rear-view mirrors on the dashboard to help in blind spot cases.

The engine, however, is weaker than the Jeep’s. While Compass and Renegade keep a 1.3 turbocharged 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm of torque under the hood, the Creta we tested is powered by a 2.0 liter up to 166 hp and 20.5 kgfm of torque. The starting price of each one is BRL 120,990.00 (Crete), BRL 128,115.00 (Renegade) and BRL 164,280.00 (Compass).

