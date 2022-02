Zelensky posted a video on Twitter on Saturday morning, recorded on the streets of Kiev.| Photo: reproduction

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has turned down an offer of US help to get out of the capital Kiev, according to CNN. “The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride,” Zelensky told the United States, as revealed in a post by the Ukrainian embassy in Britain on Saturday on Twitter.

According to the tweet, “Ukrainians are proud of their president.” On his personal page on the same social network, Zelensky posted a video on Saturday morning, recorded on the streets of Kiev. “I am here. We will not lay down our weapons. We will be defending our country, because our weapon is the truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend it all. That’s all I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine,” he said.

Also according to CNN, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said late on Thursday that Zelensky remains a “primary target of Russian aggression.”

“According to our information, the enemy has marked me as target number 1 and my family as target number 2. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state,” Zelensky declared, also on Thursday.