IAG negotiates with Airbus and Boeing to renew its medium-haul fleet for up to 200 planes

The IAG Group, which controls, among others, Iberia, LEVEL and British Airways, would be at an advanced stage of negotiations with Airbus and Boeing to completely renew its medium-haul fleet. The group would be willing to opt for units from one or both manufacturers to upgrade its fleet of narrow-body aircraft. (narrow body).

According to the specialist website Planespotters, IAG airlines operate a total of 362 A320 family aircraft, 40 A319s, 249 A320s and 73 A321s.

IAG stunned the industry nearly three years ago by ordering 200 Boeing 737 MAXs (valued at around $24 billion) during the Paris Air Show 2019. At the time of purchase, the MAX was still idle after accidents with Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines. With the pandemic, the agreement was canceled and the group returned to negotiate with the manufacturers.





In an update to the process, sources told Reuters that Boeing would receive an order for at least 50 units, 25% of what was originally ordered, reports Aviacionline.

IAG chief financial officer Steve Gunning said last November that the group would need to add new units by 2024, suggesting the order would include the 737 MAX. “We think it’s important that there is competition between Airbus and Boeing. The MAX is a very good model”commented.

In addition to the Boeing order, IAG has options to purchase Airbus units pending previous contracts. The only problem with that is the backlog of the European giant, which is around 7,000 units. Anyone who orders an Airbus plane today will hopefully get it, closing the decade.





