In April there will be double pay for workers

While Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil are making PIS/Pasep payments to workers, half of the payments that were scheduled to be paid this year have already been made.
In April, thousands of workers will be able to benefit from the payment of two other benefits related to PIS/Pasep.
The first possibility already exists and will continue until after the withdrawal of the salary bonuses related to the shares of the old PIS/Pasep fund.
The second withdrawal possibility involves 154,000 workers who could receive a base year salary bonus for 2019 that was paid to workers by the government but left thousands of workers without benefit due to a data miscalculation.
PIS/Pasep quotas are often confused with PIS/Pasep salary bonuses, but in reality they have little in common.
PIS/Pasep Quotas
The PIS/Pasep quotas are amounts intended for workers, civil servants and military personnel who worked between the years 1970 to October 4, 1988.
The benefit withdrawal process is simple and if you or a family member has not received the PIS/Pasep fund quotas, the withdrawal is most likely available.
According to Caixa Econômica Federal, more than 10 million people can go to Caixa to receive their respective amounts owed.
However, the institution says that the difficulty for workers to redeem the values is that currently most of these beneficiaries are elderly and do not even know that they are entitled to the benefit.
The second point is that a portion of the beneficiaries have already died, however, their heirs and dependents are also entitled to the loot.
The consultation of PIS/Pasep quotas can be done through the FGTS available for Android and iOS mobile phones. The money can be withdrawn until 2025. If it is not redeemed by then, the amounts will be transferred to the Union’s coffers.
To check the rules, and the documentation needed to make the withdrawal, which is super simple, just click here and check it out.
Salary allowance 2019
The 2019 salary bonus was no longer paid to 154,000 workers due to a processing error by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.
Therefore, the folder informed that all workers who stopped receiving will have access this year to the amounts that were not paid.