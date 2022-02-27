In April there will be double pay for workers

While Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil are making PIS/Pasep payments to workers, half of the payments that were scheduled to be paid this year have already been made.

In April, thousands of workers will be able to benefit from the payment of two other benefits related to PIS/Pasep.

The first possibility already exists and will continue until after the withdrawal of the salary bonuses related to the shares of the old PIS/Pasep fund.

The second withdrawal possibility involves 154,000 workers who could receive a base year salary bonus for 2019 that was paid to workers by the government but left thousands of workers without benefit due to a data miscalculation.

PIS/Pasep quotas are often confused with PIS/Pasep salary bonuses, but in reality they have little in common.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

The PIS/Pasep quotas are amounts intended for workers, civil servants and military personnel who worked between the years 1970 to October 4, 1988.