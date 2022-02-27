In desperation, Brazilian players and family members leave hotel in Ukraine in convoy of cars; watch | international football

The Brazilian players who were sheltered in a bunker in a hotel in Kiev have already left the place. Along with their families and other Brazilians, the Shakhtar and Dynamo athletes left in a convoy of their own cars towards a train station located approximately two kilometers from the Opera Hotel in the Ukrainian capital. Everyone has already boarded the train to the city of Chernivtsi, in western Ukraine. From there, take another train to Romania.

Crying a lot, Maria Souza, wife of Shakhtar defender Marlon, reported the dramatic exit from the hotel (watch above).

– We’re getting out of here now. The embassy informed that there will be three trains leaving here. We are leaving in convoy with all the Brazilians to the station. It’s all very scary – said Maria, who was looking after three small children in the back seat of the vehicle while recording the trip to the station.

The train solution was proposed by Itamaraty, which placed a station in Kiev as a starting point and without the need to buy tickets (see full note below).

At first, the Brazilians refused to take the train, citing a lack of security. But faced with the complicated situation at the hotel (food running out, internet with flaws, among other problems), they decided to leave the place, where they had been refugees since the Russian invasion started last Thursday.

1 of 3 Brazilian players who were in a hotel in Kiev are already on the train heading to Romania — Photo: REPRODUÇÃO Brazilian players who were in a hotel in Kiev are already on the train to Romania – Photo: REPRODUÇÃO

2 of 3 Brazilian players and family members at the Kiev train station heading to Romania — Photo: REPRODUÇÃO Brazilian players and family members at the Kiev train station heading to Romania — Photo: REPRODUCTION

Portuguese rescued by the Embassy

Earlier, Portuguese athletes from Shakhtar, who were also in Kiev, as well as Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca managed to leave the country in cars provided by the Portuguese Embassy.

According to the portal “Mais Futebol”, it took more than twenty-four hours traveling in two cars, each with fifteen seats, which took all the Portuguese who were in the Ukrainian capital of the country. The convoy left across the border with Moldova towards Romania. From there, take a flight back to Portugal.

Shakhtar says it is trying to help

Shakhtar spoke about the situation this Saturday and said it was trying to help the club’s foreign players.

– We are trying to find options to evacuate our foreigners and their families. internal communication, exchange information, support each other – said Sergei Palkin, CEO of Shakhtar.

3 out of 3 Brazilians in Ukraine ask for help to leave the country — Photo: reproduction/video Brazilians in Ukraine ask for help to leave the country — Photo: reproduction/video

Reports before this Saturday are that the players were dropped off at the hotel and had no further contact with their clubs. Before the invasion, both Dynamo Kiev and Shakhtar held off-season breaks outside Ukraine and, even as tensions increased, they decided to return to Kiev.

Marlon Santos, from Shakhtar Donetsk, records video in hotel bunker in Ukraine

Check the note from Itamaraty

“*IMPORTANT NOTICE – POSSIBILITY OF DEPARTURE FROM KIEV*

There will be TODAY train departing at 22:00 from Kiev Central Station (Залізничний вокзал Київ / Voksal) bound for the western city of Chernivtsi.

If they consider that the security situation in their locations allows it, Brazilian and Latin American citizens registered with the Embassy may go to the station (link with location below). No need to buy tickets. The station’s management is aware of the matter, and will seek to serve Brazilian and Latin American citizens. Interested parties are advised to arrive in advance.

The security situation and availability of transport in the city is unstable and subject to sudden changes, so it is not possible to guarantee departure or sufficient seats. Priority should be given to women, children and the elderly. Travelers who successfully depart with the train should take into account relevant difficulties on arrival, where there are problems with lack of accommodation, transport to the border, as well as long lines at immigration.

Citizens who decide to choose this trip will do so at their own risk. The embassy will have minimal conditions to provide assistance during the journey to the border with Romania, although the possibility of the Regional Council of Chernivtsi offering transport to the border is being negotiated.

The Brazilian embassy in Bucharest will inform the Romanian authorities of the names and document numbers of all those who board the train, with a view to ensuring, as far as possible, that the procedures for entry into Romania are expedited. The embassy in Bucharest will also try to hire buses to transfer Brazilian citizens to the Romanian capital.

Everyone is requested to keep an eye on communications on this channel (Telegram and Facebook) for possible changes in plans.