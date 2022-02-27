In the conflict in Ukraine, the dangerous union of interests of Russia and China – International

Some saw this as a pivotal moment in the China’s relationship with Russia – and certainly in the crisis over Ukraine. On February 19, Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister, declared that “sovereignty” and “territorial integrity” of countries must be protected, adding, lest anyone misunderstand him, “Ukraine is no exception.”

It seemed like an affirmation of international norms, at the same time that the Russian president, Vladimir Putinwas about to tear them apart.

But three days later, after Putin recognizes two separatist enclaves in Ukraine as independent republics and promising to send soldiers to their defense, it was obvious that Wang had presented nothing more than a facade of good diplomatic principles.

While the US and Europe have imposed sanctions on Russia, condemning Putin’s attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, China has called on “all sides” to exercise restraint and “avoid the continued escalation of the situation”.

On the 23rd, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that the US was making the situation worse by “sending weapons to Ukraine, increasing tensions, creating panic and even promoting the possibility of war”. Hua, assistant foreign minister, accused the US of expanding NATO to the edge of Russia, asking: “Have they ever considered the consequences of pushing a big country against the wall?”

Two weeks earlier, China had been more emphatic in its support of Russia. On the 4th, Putin visited Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. That day, the Russian president and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, issued a joint statement that indicated the strongest ties between the countries in 70 years. “There are no limits” to the friendship between the two nations, the statement said, and there is “no ‘no-go’ area of ​​cooperation.”

The text referred to the two authoritarian powers as the true guarantors of “genuine democracy”, mocking unidentified countries for seeking to impose their own “democratic standards” on others.

The crucial factor was that China, for the first time, joined Russia in opposing further NATO expansion, supporting Putin’s demand that Ukraine be left out of the alliance. As Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s borders, Xi drew even closer to Putin. Will he regret his choice now that the war has broken out?

Rapprochement of Russia and China

Russia and China have been getting closer for more than two decades. Trade between the countries increased 35% last year, to a record volume of US$ 147 billion. China has become the biggest market for Russian exports after the European Union, buying $79 billion from Russia in 2021, mostly in oil and gas.

The previous round of sanctions against Russia in 2014, after Putin’s first invasion of Ukraine, spurred growth in economic ties with China. Growing apprehension about the US and its allies in Europe and Asia also fueled military ties. Last year, Russia and China held major joint military exercises.

Even so, the start of NATO, at such a risky moment for European security, was decisive for a country that often prefers to stay on the fence.

And it risks widening China’s schism with the West. Xi appears to be bracing for years of tensions with the US and its allies, so he wants to cement closer ties with Putin, even if Russia’s behavior runs counter to typical Chinese rhetoric of non-intervention.

Xi would certainly have preferred that Putin had not launched a full-scale war that will unite democracies and destabilize a global order in which China has thrived.

But he made his choice for Russia and probably believes he won’t have to pay that much for it. China can be expected to refrain from any UN resolution condemning Russia, as it did in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea. On the 24th, Hua challenged a journalist for using the term “invasion” to refer to events in Ukraine.

The Chinese “will focus on declaring, ‘We support Ukraine’s territorial integrity,’” says Alexander Gabuev of the Carnegie Moscow Center, an analysis institute. “But I don’t think they’re going to criticize Russia for what it’s doing now.”

China, instead, will continue to reprimand the US. In his remarks on the eve of the start of the war, Hua called the US “guilty of the current tensions around Ukraine” and accused the country of trying to put out the fire with gasoline, in an “immoral” way.

Xi and Putin, a special relationship

Xi can feel free to show solidarity with Putin because any sanctions the West imposes on Russia are likely to have only limited effects on Russian economic relations with China.

Gabuev says he would expect China to only comply with legal provisions of any Western sanctions, such as not having financial relationships with sanctioned oligarchs. However, China will find several ways to keep business flowing.

Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications giant, is expected to be able to sell 5G technology to Russia, while Ericsson and Nokia, two western competitors, could be left out.

Chinese development banks can lend money to Russian ventures with less fear of infringing financial sanctions by targeting commercial loans. And the two countries have steadily reduced their reliance on dollars for their bilateral trade as part of Russia’s effort to get rid of US sanctions.

Western restrictions on Russian oil and gas purchases could be highly disruptive. But it is unclear whether the Joe Biden administration intends to take any steps that would raise energy prices and generate inflation ahead of the midterm elections in November.

China could also see the suspension of authorization for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which links Russia and Germany, determined on Tuesday, as a chance to get better deals in negotiations on building a gas pipeline from Russia to China, which would bring the Chinese gas from the same fields that supply Europe.

But Xi takes risks in snuggling with Putin. Writing in Foreign Affairs, Jude Blanchette and Bonny Lin of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank, argue that “a narrower Beijing-Moscow axis would encourage more China’s rivals to counterbalance.”

This includes Europe, where attitudes appear to have hardened since the 4th. Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general, described the 15th as “two authoritarian powers operating together”.

This insight puzzles Chinese analysts. Yang Cheng, from the Shanghai University of International Studies, said that China is concerned about being “treated as an accomplice of Russia”.

But he says that perception is a figment of the imagination of the US and its allies. China’s opposition to NATO expansion, he adds, stems from an empathy with Russia, fueled by pressure both countries feel from the West.

Yang says this “in no way” means China supports the current developments in Ukraine. But the West’s tendency to view China and Russia as allies is “dangerous,” he says. “It is a self-fulfilling prophecy that will return the world to a dangerous situation that could be colder and more prolonged than the Cold War.” /TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO