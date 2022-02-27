Income Tax: Revenue opens consultation of refund batch – 02/26/2022 – Market

The residual lot of IRPF (Individual Income Tax) refund for the month of February 2022 is available for consultation. This lot includes residual refunds from previous years.

The bank credit for 44,966 taxpayers was carried out on Friday (25), in the total amount of R$ 100 million. Of this total, R$ 74,355,297.45 refers to the number of taxpayers who have legal priority, with 2,555 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old, 19,611 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old, 1,758 taxpayers with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 7,146 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

There were also 13,896 non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration until June 30, 2021.

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet (www.gov.br/receitafederal), click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the refund”.

The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the status of the declaration, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC. If any pending issues are identified in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify the declaration, correcting the information that may be wrong.

The IRS also provides an application for tablets and smartphones that makes it possible to directly consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the cadastral status of an enrollment in the CPF.

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the Income Tax Return. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the account informed was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at BB (Banco do Brasil).

In this case, the citizen can simply and quickly reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within one year, he must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available on the Federal Revenue website, accessing the menu Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax and clicking on “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.