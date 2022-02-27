Inside and out, discover what the Airbus A380 will be like, flying with 5 engines

Scenes from the A380 in one of the videos you watch below in this article





Over the course of this week, we saw that Airbus and CFM International (a consortium between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines) made an important announcement to accelerate the search for the elimination of carbon emissions in aviation.

A four-engine Airbus A380, the giant double-decker plane and the largest commercial passenger transport jet in the world, will be modified to gain a fifth engine, attached to its fuselage instead of the wings, becoming an in-flight test platform.

The aim is to install a hydrogen-powered CFM engine to advance the “ZEROe” project announced by Airbus in September 2020, with plans to fly planes using hydrogen as fuel in passenger air transport as early as the mid-2030s. .

Faced with this relevant announcement, Airbus and GE Aviation published videos illustrating and explaining how this Airbus A380 will look, with data capture instruments and hydrogen tanks inside its fuselage, and the engine that will run powered by non-polluting fuel.





follow next four videos with different detailsincluding, in the last one, a tour inside the big commercial jetthe first A380 produced by Airbus.

Video 1: the graphic design of the Airbus A380 with the position in which the engine will be installed for the tests and the hydrogen tanks inside

Video 2: a slightly more detailed presentation of the hydrogen fueling system on the A380





Video 3: GE Aviation shows the disassembled engine and combustion chamber that will run on burning hydrogen instead of currently used fuels

Video 4: Airbus expert for the ZEROe project enters the Airbus A380 and shows how its interior is getting for use on test flights (Note: you can activate automatic translation of subtitles into Portuguese using the menu in the corner of the video)



