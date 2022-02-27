Intermittent fasting: how to start this practice to lose weight with health

Make a healthy diet that provides the possibility of losing weight with health is the dream of all overweight people. However, it is very difficult to get something like this. After all, what we usually know are restrictive diets, strictly advised against by health professionals. This is where intermittent fasting comes in. a healthy diet model to improve the functioning of the body and lose weight with health. Want to know more? Well, this Saturday, February 26th, we’ll explain it to you.

the team of homemade tricks went in search of accurate information about intermittent fasting. We seek to know the process and what is the safest way for a person to start this healthy diet. And to guide these ideas, we rely on the theory of nutritionist Tatiana Zanin. Therefore, the results are exposed here, for you to know and discover how to start this process safely. So, without wasting time, come with us and check it out!

Intermittent fasting is a process of metabolic reprogramming

One of the caveats that Tatiana Zanin makes is that intermittent fasting is a form of metabolic reprogramming. So it’s not about you restricting food in order to lose weight. It’s about messing with your metabolism, reshaping how it works. so that it uses body fat as a source of energy. That is, you use fat for the performance of daily activities and eliminate them.

That’s the way this diet model works. Thus, what is perceived is the improvement of health indices. That is, we seek to reprogram the body’s metabolism so that it works properly. And that ends up leading to healthy weight loss. Therefore, to start intermittent fasting a person must first of all be aware of this. She will enter a process of transformation of mind and body.. And that’s what will lead to weight reduction.

how to start the process

Intermittent fasting is all about eating healthy foods interspersed with a period of abstention. The person will have specific times to eat and times to stop eating.. The beginning of the process should also be like this. The initial process must be this and it must last. In other words, you won’t go hungry: you’ll adjust your meal times.

So, detailing the subject, the indication is that you eat healthy foods. What would these foods be? Some examples are legumes, fruits and vegetables, as well as whole foods. The recommended meats are lean, such as chicken and fish. Already at the time of fasting you should not eat anything, but you can (and should) ingest liquids. In this case, drink lots of water, coffee, tea and juice. In these last cases, without sugar, of course. So starting the process is not difficult. Therefore, the indication is to start with an abstention of 16 or 12 hours, as will be indicated below.

Use the nights to your advantage when fasting for 16 or 12 hours

Specialist Tatiana Zanin says that she fasts for 16 hours. And according to her the result is excellent. This at first may seem insane, but when we learn to use the night as an ally, the process is simpler. Well, if you consider the period of night rest, a good part of this period will have already been expired. There will only be a few hours left to finish the fast and eat again. However, if 16 hours seems like a lot to start with, you can start with a 12-hour fast.

It will be 8 hours (or 12 hours) for you to eat, but with a healthy diet. When eating, you should consume light foods that support you. During this period, 3 to 4 healthy meals should be made. For example, if you start intermittent fasting at 8 pm, you will have a “window” to eat from 12 noon to 8 pm. And the results, according to Tatiana Zanin, are great. However, on all occasions she always warns that anyone needs professional accompanimentas it is not advisable to do fasting on your own.

On the Tua Saúde channel, the nutritionist always publishes videos on the subject, such as the one listed below. She is very didactic to explain the issue, the benefits of intermittent fasting and how to do it properly.. We suggest you watch it to learn more about it. Just click on the player below.

