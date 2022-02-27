International press releases first Steam Deck reviews; see the highlights

Product has been receiving praise for its performance

O Steam Deck It was finally released today (25th) and with that the embargo that existed for the specialized media was lifted, therefore, several vehicles of the international press that already received the product about 1 month ago began to publish their analyzes regarding the Steam Deck.

Overall, the processing potential of the Steam Deck was well-praised, the notebook manages to run recent games like Elden Ring, Deathloop, Hitman 3 and God of War satisfactorily, even more considering the value of the most basic version of US$399. Details such as the console’s graphic interface, the device’s neat construction and its ergonomic controls, even though the device is huge, are some of the main points found in all the reviews.

Of course, there are still some doubts about considering it as a portable PC or a portable console, when compared to the Nintendo Switch, it can run games that we would never imagine seeing on a portable, with the quality delivered, but it still be seen as a PC, as it is difficult to configure certain games and problems with various bugs are constantly reported so far, although Valve is working to fix them as soon as possible.



Among some complaints were the lack of optimization of a console when it is launched, the battery life in certain games, in addition to making noise when the fans are working hard to cool the notebook. It’s also been reported that only about 10% of games in the library are verified for the Steam Deck so far.

Check below some excerpts from the published analyses, with the published impressions of each portal.

“$399 is still a lot of money – plus the cost of additional storage – and that’s still early days. If you’re going to buy this, you’ve got to make your peace with the Early Adopter mantra – which is that you’re willing to fork out money to be basically a guinea pig. I have faith in Valve and I think this device will get there. Through software updates and game verification, this Steam Deck release iteration will be brilliant. And I’m convinced that the inevitable Steam Deck V2, in a few years it will be mandatory. For now, however, you need to think hard about whether you’re willing to get on the early adopter train – with all the ups and downs that come with that.” – Alex Donaldson, vg247

“The Steam Deck feels like a handheld console made with years of experience. If there was ever an heir to the PlayStation Vita, the closest Nintendo has had to a legitimate threat is this. It doesn’t feel like the part – not at first. Steam Deck, when taken out of the included carrying case, feels huge, with a noticeable heft. The joysticks initially feel too tall to be comfortable, and the haptic feedback is, in a word, funky. And yet, all those quirks disappear. after an hour of playing with the contraption. It looks amazing.” – Chris Plante, Polygon

“I feel like I’m in a sweet spot for the Steam Deck, I have a large library of Steam games, so I’m already investing in the ecosystem and I’m not the type of person who’s going to freak out about running games at slightly lower settings for the privilege of playing games. them away from a table. I’ll still choose PS5 or PC when it comes to the big AAA releases” – Rachel Weber, gamesradar



“The Steam Deck is a well-built piece of hardware that’s good to hold and play. When you’re playing a Valve-approved game, it’s really amazing to get that kind of performance from such a small, compact device, even if the battery can run out quickly if you’re not careful. But on the eve of its official release, it’s not the smooth user experience I expected it to be. Aside from the frustrations I’ve come to expect and accept from PC games, the biggest issue I encountered was compatibility. irregular with SteamOS.” – Seth G. Macy, IGN

“Right now, it’s a portable gaming system first, and it does it so well that it’s almost comical how much cheaper it is than other portable PCs, which tend to cost around $1,000. It doesn’t even make sense to call them of competitors. The Steam Deck is in a class of its own.” – Wes Fenlon, pcgamer

“You need to be a specific type of patient PC player to enjoy the Deck in its current state. If not, expect the software side to match the value of its price-performance ratio.” Sam Machkovech, Arstechnica

“Maybe game developers natively target the Deck. Maybe they’ll come to terms with anti-cheating. Or maybe, like the Nvidia Shield handheld I reviewed and bought in 2013, it stares at me off a shelf, always teasing me.” with unrealized potential. But at least this one seems to have a decent library of compatible games from the start.” – Sean Hollister, The Verge

“If you’re a PC gamer who’s been waiting for a handheld device to play your favorite Steam games on a plane, train, or just lounging on the couch, the Steam Deck is worth considering, even in its current unfinished state. verified games, most of which can be played on at least average graphics settings, and the hardware, while far from perfect, is perfectly usable.” – Phillip Tracy, Gizmodo

Elden Ring and Other FromSoftware Games Get Steam Deck Verification

Game can be considered launch title of the new handheld device



